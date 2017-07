DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local college plans to develop buildings at a new location in Montgomery County.

College officials say the new buildings will help serve Montgomery County students.

Sinclair Community College plans to buy land at the 5800 block of Clyo Road.

The property is located near the Far Hills Church.

The college and the church are creating a plan that will lead the two to a final purchase and agreement sale.

Some project details are still in the works.