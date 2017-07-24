Suspect steals an electric wheelchair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Dayton Police were called to a complaint of a stolen wheelchair Sunday.

Police arrived at the scene and to a large group of people stood on the 20 block of South Van Lear Street.

The group of people told police that a man allegedly stole an electric wheelchair on North Jersey Street.

Police identified the man as Jeffery Brown.

Brown told police he was paralyzed but according to the police report, the police saw the man’s legs moving.

According to the police report, police said Brown showed signs of being under the influence of an unknown substance.

The police report says Brown visits with James Paxton who lives on North Jersey Street.

Paxton’s nephew, Randall Dennis talked with police about this incident.

Dennis told police Brown walks to the every morning at the house and stays for a long time.

Dennis told police Brown was acting out at the house Sunday night and and sat down in Paxton’s electric wheelchair.

According to the police report, Dennis tried to get Brown out of the wheelchair but Brown kept smacking Dennis’ hand away.

Dennis told police he chased after Brown when he unplugged the wheelchair and left the house. Then Dennis hit a button that shuts off the electric wheelchair completely, according to the police report.

The police report has a note of Brown saying “I don’t need no chair I stole Jim’s chair.”

Police arrested Brown at the scene.

Paxton told police he had the electric wheelchair for five years.

The wheelchair was released to Dennis later.

Brown was taken to Grandview Medical Center for an examination. Medical experts said Brown’s leg do work and he is not paralyzed.

After Brown was discharged from the hospital, police took him to jail.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

