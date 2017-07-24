Swimmer’s body recovered in Lake Erie near Ohio beach club

AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a 21-year-old man who apparently drowned in Lake Erie near a private beach club in northeast Ohio.

He and another swimmer had been on the lake in an inflatable raft before witnesses spotted them struggling in the water near Avon Lake on Sunday.

Avon Lake Fire Chief Chris Huerner says neither of the men was wearing a life vest.

One of them managed to make it safely back to shore unhurt. Emergency responders recovered the other man’s body after several hours of searching. His name wasn’t immediately released.