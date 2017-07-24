Veteran officer shot for 3rd time; in good condition

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans police officer is recovering from a leg wound after being shot for the third time in his law enforcement career.

Police say Officer Christopher Abbott was in uniform working an off-duty private security patrol early Monday when someone fired a single round into the privately owned car he was in. The shooter was in a light colored SUV and was still at large.

Spokesman Aaron Looney says Abbott was in good condition.

Archived news accounts show Abbott was on his way to a 2001 court appearance when he spotted a man with a gun and approached him. The man fired and hit Abbott.

In 1998, Abbott was wearing a protective vest when he was shot in the chest after stopping a suspect in a public housing project.

