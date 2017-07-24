Woman robbed at gunpoint in store parking lot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman told police she was robbed at gunpoint while in her car in the parking lot of a Dayton store.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Dollar General store in the 2300 block of North Main Street on the report of a robbery in progress around 1:30 pm Sunday.

When officers arrived they spoke to a woman who was visibly shaken. She told police two men robbed her at gunpoint in the parking lot.

The woman told police she was sitting in the driver’s seat of her car while her friend was inside shopping.

According to a police report, the woman told officers she saw two men run from the alley toward her car. She tried to lock the doors but was unable to do so before one of the men opened the passenger door of her car.

The victim told police two men were standing in the open doorway of her car and one of them pointed a small semi-automatic pistol at her and grabbed her purse.

The woman told police that’s when she grabbed her phone but the man pointed the gun at her face and demanded the phone. The men then ran back to the alley.

The men are described as two black males wearing black.

Police searched the area and a police dog attempted to track the suspects but nothing was found.

No arrests have been made and the incident is still being investigated.