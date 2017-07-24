Xenia Community Schools issue free lunch policy

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia Community Schools announced its free lunch policy for the 2017-2018 school year Monday.

This information comes from our partners at the Xenia Daily Gazette.

Students who can’t afford the meals can apply for the free and reduced-price meals from the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

The schools are mailing application forms to parents or guardians of the students. Additional copies are available at the principal’s office in each school.

