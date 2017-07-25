3-year-old injured in Indiana crash released from hospital

By Published: Updated:

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN)- The three-year-old child that was injured in a fatal crash in Indiana July 18 is now out of the hospital.

Hospital representatives tell 2 NEWS Jorden Bereda was released Tuesday after being hospitalized for nearly a week.

Bereda and his family were involved in a crash on I- 70 in Indiana that killed one-year-old Finley Bereda and five-year-old Brennen Bereda.

READ MORE: ISP: Family from Beavercreek identified as I-70 crash victims

Investigators said a semi rear-ended Bereda’s van after failing to stop or slow down in a construction zone.

A vigil was held Monday night for the two children in the Bereda who died in the crash.

READ MORE: Prayer service held for family in Indiana crash

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s