3-year-old injured in Indiana crash released from hospital

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN)- The three-year-old child that was injured in a fatal crash in Indiana July 18 is now out of the hospital.

Hospital representatives tell 2 NEWS Jorden Bereda was released Tuesday after being hospitalized for nearly a week.

Bereda and his family were involved in a crash on I- 70 in Indiana that killed one-year-old Finley Bereda and five-year-old Brennen Bereda.

Investigators said a semi rear-ended Bereda’s van after failing to stop or slow down in a construction zone.

A vigil was held Monday night for the two children in the Bereda who died in the crash.

