A crash on Salem Avenue sends 2 drivers to the hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say a driver failed to yield the right of way to another, which caused the two vehicles to crash.

The crash happened in front of the 3900 block of Salem Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

A 33-year-old was driving a GMC Yukon and a 17-year-old was driving a Nissan

The 17-year-old driver was traveling north on Salem Avenue when the 33-year-old driver pulled out of a parking lot.

The GMC Yukon struck the Nissan and investigators say it looked like the Nissan driver tried to stop before the collision.

Medics removed the 17-year-old from the scene and took him to Grandview Hospital. Officials say the 17-year-old is in serious condition but has non-life threatening injuries.

Medics took the 33-year-old driver to Good Samaritan Hosptial. Officials say this driver is in serious condition but has non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.