Library employee falls into a hole outside the Woodbourne Library

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Washington Township Fire Department rescued a library employee that fell into a hole near a library Tuesday.

The female fell into an eight foot deep and four foot wide hole outside the Woodbourne Library on Far Hills Avenue.

Officials got the call around 1:48 p.m. Tuesday.

Inside the hole, there was a metal cage.

The fire department rescued the female out of the hole.

Officials say the library employee suffered a leg injury and is at Kettering Hospital.

The scene is now clear.

