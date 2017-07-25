Brookville Police need help identifying suspects

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Brookville Police need your help identifying these two suspects that stole cigarettes from a gas station.

Police say the two suspects were at the Speedway Gas Station on the 900 block of Arlington Road.

According to police, the male suspect went straight to the storage room and took several carton of cigarettes and ran out of the store.

The male and female in these pictures fled the scene in a Jeep Cherokee, according to officials.

If you have any information about the suspects, you are encouraged to call the Brookville Police Department.

Brookville Speedway Suspects View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy: Brookville Police Photo courtesy: Brookville Police Photo courtesy: Brookville Police Photo courtesy: Brookville Police