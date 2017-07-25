Condemned killer arrives at death house ahead of execution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A condemned killer in Ohio has arrived at the death house ahead of his scheduled execution Wednesday with several requests for a delay pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

A prisons department spokeswoman said Ronald Phillips arrived at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. That’s about 24 hours before he is set to die in Ohio’s first execution in more than three years.

Phillips was convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in Akron.

He has asked the high court for more time to appeal Ohio’s lethal injection method. Fifteen pharmacology professors argued Monday a sedative used in the process is incapable of inducing unconsciousness.

Phillips also seeks a delay based on being 19 at the time of the killing.