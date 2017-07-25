Dayton park innovation projects underway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Big changes are coming to three parks in the city Dayton this year.

Mallory Park, in east Dayton, is undergoing a $240,000 renovation project which includes a new basketball court, playground equipment and splash pad.

On the other side of town, some improvements are also being made at Walnut Hills Park.  The city spending an additional $270,000 putting in new tennis and volleyball courts as well as adding a splash pad and paving walkways through the park.

One of the bigger projects the city plans to undertake this year is the addition of a mountain bike park in Welcome Park.  It will include large pump track for the advance riders as well as a beginner’s course.  The project would also include resurfacing the basketball courts and other park structures.

The project is currently in the early stages, but city leaders believe it could be another special feature for the city.

“Currently we really don’t have one so this would be new, this would be something unique to the city.  We do think it would be good for the neighborhood, that general area, and we also think this could be a regional draw,” Dayton City Planning & Community Development Acting Director Brian Inderrieden said.

The project would cost anywhere from $250,000 – $300,000, Inderrienden estimated, and will be up for consideration at city commission later this summer.  If approved, construction could begin before the end of the year and completed in 2018.

