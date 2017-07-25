Donated wedding dresses turned into gowns for stillborns

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) Two hundred tiny gowns were just dropped off at the March of Dimes office in Dayton.

Gabriel’s Gown’s began in 2013 when a Toledo couple had to deliver their stillborn son. They wanted to provide comfort to other families going through the same thing. Wedding dresses are collected and then sewn into tiny gowns or blankets to be used for burial or for keepsakes.

“This is the absolute worst thing that could happen so to offer respect to that little angel is important and to the family. to give a little dignity and respect for a terrible time,” said Jackie Allen Executive Director March of Dimes.

Families can request the gown or blankets for any baby who has died at birth, shortly after or who has died in their first year.

The gowns will be distributed to area hospitals in the coming weeks, but if you’re interested in picking one up you can contact the Greater Dayton March of Dimes by heading to their website http://www.marchofdimes.org/local/in-your-area.aspx

You can also share your story online at http://share.marchofdimes.org/