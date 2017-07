CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – A homicide investigation has closed the Sixth Street ramp to Interstate 75, Cincinnati police report.

The shooting was reported around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on the ramp from the Sixth Street Expressway to southbound lanes of the interstate, police said.

A driver, male, was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Around 7 p.m., police said they expect the ramp to be closed for at least another hour while they investigate.