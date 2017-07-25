Man gets 7 years in prison for attack on TV news crew

Evan Stafford was sentenced to seven years in prison for armed robbery after he attacked a television news crew. (WIVB Photo)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for attacking a television news crew as they worked on a story about an art display in Niagara Falls last year.

A Niagara County Court judge on Monday gave Evan Stafford the maximum sentence. Stafford pleaded guilty in April to attempted robbery. The initial charges against him included assault, menacing, harassment and criminal mischief.

Authorities say the two-person crew from WIVB-TV in Buffalo was covering the opening of a public art display in October in Niagara Falls when Stafford approached them and demanded the men’s money and equipment. Authorities say Stafford then punched the reporter and the photographer.

The reporter suffered minor injuries; the photographer had to be hospitalized.

