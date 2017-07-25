Accidental shooting suspect released

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that the man that accidentally shot a woman July 25 will be released from custody.

According to a 911 call, Matthew Glass was showing off a gun inside a hotel room at the Hawthrone Suites when it accidentally went off, striking 32-year-old Lynsie Davis.

Officials say Davis was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The charges are being held and pending further review.

The case is set to be reviewed in August.

