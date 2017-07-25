Montgomery county cities one step closer to getting new disaster sirens

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) West Carrollton, Englewood and Butler Township are one step closer to getting new disaster sirens.

A Homeland Security Grant Program from the Ohio Emergency Management program worth $246,000, will help fund new disaster sirens that can also be used for severe weather.

According to Montgomery County Emergency Management, once resolutions from all the jurisdictions who choose to participate pass the number of sirens will be determined.

West Carrollton just passed a resolution last week. The city hopes to replace older sirens that are now in place around the city.

The grant will cover about half the cost of a siren, the other half will have to be picked up by the jurisdiction. If all goes according to plan the sirens could be installed as early as the first quarter of next year.

 

