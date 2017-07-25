2-year-old found unresponsive, hospitalized for possible opioid overdose

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 2-year-old is recovering in the hospital after possibly overdosing on opiates late Tuesday afternoon on Pointview Avenue in Dayton according to Dayton Police.

As of Tuesday night, the child is in serious condition at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Medics rushed the child to the hospital after her godmother called 911.

Caller: “My god daughter just, I don’t know. She’s not waking up. She’s not breathing. She’s not nothing.”

Moments later, the dispatcher tells the caller to put her head near the girl’s mouth to check her breathing.

Dispatch: “Can you feel her breathing?” Caller: “Yeah. She’s breathing. She’s breathing. She’s having a hard time breathing.”

A minute later, medics arrived and rush the child to the hospital. Police say she was in the care of a babysitter at the time and say the initial investigation points to a possible overdose.

“With the height of the opiate epidemic,” Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer said. “There’s some suspicion that it might possibly be an opiate overdose.”

First responders were called to a home on Pointview Avenue near Main Street late Tuesday afternoon. Neighbors, like Janae Johnson, say they’re in disbelief.

“It’s sad,” Johnson said. “I mean I just think people should start paying attention to their kids because now that makes me worry about my kids and makes me want to keep my kids in the house.”

Johnson is a mother of 3 kids and says her family spends most of their days outside. She says she always keeps a close eye on her children.

“My kids know what to do and what not to do,” Johnson said. “They know to play in front of the house. They know to keep an eye on each other.”

“It’s just sad,” Neighbor Jade Calloway said. “It’s real sad. I hope whatever happens to the baby, I hope the baby is okay because that is sad. Nobody deserves that. That baby didn’t deserve that.”

Lt. Bauer says what happened serves as a sad reminder that the opioid crisis is getting worse.

“A 2-year-old is an unwilling participant in it,” Lt. Bauer said. “A lot times we see willing participants in it. It’s a very serious problem and it seems like it’s becoming more prevalent.”

We’re working to learn more about the toddler’s parents. Police say they know the mother. As of Tuesday night, Police were actively searching for her.