Officials need help identifying a McDonald’s hit and run suspect

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to identify this McDonald’s hit and run driver.

Officials say the incident happened early Tuesday morning at the McDonalds on Kings Mill Road.

Officials say the suspect crashed into seven vehicles in the fast food restaurant’s parking lot. Officials say only two of the vehicles had major damage.

Officials also say people were not in those vehicles at the time.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said there is surveillance video of a white male and a female passenger in the truck.

Officials say the truck is a black Ford F-150 with a tan stripe running around the bottom and a white decal on the center of the rear window.

The sheriff’s office released photos of the suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-701-1800.

Photo Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff's Office