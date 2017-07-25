Ohio pair finally meet after 3 years of excuses on Tinder

By Published:
FILE - In this July 5, 2015, file photo, a man uses the dating app Tinder in New Delhi. Tinder announced on Nov. 15, 2016, that it would allow gender options beyond "man" and "woman" for the first time. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Two Ohio college students who connected on Tinder have finally met after three years of excuses on the dating platform.

Josh Avsec posted the correspondence to Twitter this month and Tinder offered to send him and Michelle Arendas on an overdue date to a city of their choosing.

The Kent State University students hugged and smiled as they met Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” before heading to the Hawaiian island of Maui.

They’d gone months between Tinder responses, replying with tongue-in-cheek excuses like “sorry my phone died” or “was in the shower.”

On the program, Avsec said his sister met her fiance on Tinder. To which, Arendas replied with a smile: “No pressure!”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s