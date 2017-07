CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville Police Department is asking the public to identify a suspect using a stolen credit card.

Police say the suspect used a stolen credit card June 16 around 10:00 a.m. at the Fifth Third Bank ATM in Trotwood.

If you have any information about the suspect, you are encouraged to contact police.

These photos come from the Centerville Police Department.

