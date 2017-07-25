Study calls for lower speed limits on highways

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Speed limits on highways in Ohio can range upwards to 70 miles per hour in some parts, one University of Dayton professor says dropping that number could save lives.

Professor Neeley and his team of researchers have spent time looking at crash reports involving cars and trucks in Ohio and around the country.

“If Ohio – which had a 65 mph speed limit for trucks at the time of the study – if they reduced it to 55, it would have saved about nine fatalities,” Neeley said.

His comments come after a one year old and five year old died in Indiana after the van they and their family were traveling in was struck from behind by a semi.

Authorities say the truck failed to slow down when it entered a construction zone.

The family, originally from Beavercreek, was traveling on I-70 outside of Terre Haute.

Figures from Ohio Department of Public Safety shows in 2016 40 people died in accidents caused a truck driver.

Neeley said slowing down semi’s – as well as cars – on state routes would save lives.

“When trucks are involved in fatalities with a car, it’s a very unequal situation,” Neeley said.

“We know that sometimes these things grab news headlines. The question we always want to move beyond is what can we do to systemically to try and save lives in the future?”