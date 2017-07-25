Talking Animals, Clear the Shelters With The Dodo

Talk Stoop’s Cat Greenleaf talks with Kelly Burke from TheDodo.com, the largest publisher of animal content on social media. They discuss the company’s mission, what makes for the most compelling stories, how The Dodo has reached the astonishing metric of over 500 million video views and its partnership with NBC for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption initiative set for July 23.
WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.