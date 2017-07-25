Trial begins for driver charged in death of Ohio trooper

Published:
Joshua Gaspar (Cleveland Police)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jurors are being chosen for the trial of a driver suspected of fatally hitting a state trooper along a Cleveland highway.

Cleveland.com reports that jury selection began Monday for 38-year-old Joshua Gaspar, of Columbia Station.

He is charged in the September death of Trooper Kenneth Velez. Gaspar previously pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and causing an officer’s death while driving recklessly or under the influence of drugs.

Prosecutors say Gaspar hit Velez on Interstate 90 after swerving to avoid a stopped car. Prosecutors have said that Gaspar took methadone shortly before the crash and didn’t have a proper license.

His attorney has said that Gaspar took a dose of methadone prescribed to address a drug addiction and that his license was valid.

