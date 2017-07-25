Troy mourns loss of 13-year-old drowning victim

TROY, Ohio WDTN) – It was one week ago that 13-year-old, Lilly May drowned in the Great Miami River at Treasure Island State Park in Troy.

Today, May’s mother, Kate understands her daughters death was an accident. However, she believes this tragedy can bring people in Troy together.

“I enjoyed this environment as a child. It’s time to bring the community together in as a family and let’s heal together as a community. Let’s say this is just a tragedy. It’s just an accident that can happen in a blink of an eye,” said Kate.

Just one week ago, Lilly May was alive and swimming with as much as 10 other children during outdoor movie night at the park.

Her family believes she swam under the dock thinking their were air holes underneath. May drowned shortly after 10:00pm.

“Lilly was one of those kids where you know, it takes a village to raise a child. She was one of those children that was so full of life. She left an impression on the village,” said Kate.

Lilly’s grandfather, Ken Ferree was a part of that village.

“She is in a better place. I know that. I know she is enjoying what she is doing. She’ll be OK,” he said.

At the memorial, those who wished to send one last message to Lilly could do so on homemade butterfly board.

“Write a letter to Lilly and put it right in this treasure chest. As we do this blessing, we would like to lift these up to a higher place with the flock of butterflies. Lilly’s favorite things were butterflies and the outdoors,” said Kate.

Two trees were also planted in Lilly’s memory at Treasure Island park.