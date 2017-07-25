Trump praises Senate for taking up health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is praising the Senate for moving forward on health care repeal.

He says a vote Tuesday to take up the Republican health care bill “was a big step.”

Trump is speaking at a joint press conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Trump is also thanking Arizona Sen. John McCain, who returned to Washington his brain cancer diagnosis, to cast a vote.

Trump adds that he wants “to congratulate the American people” because better health care is on the way.