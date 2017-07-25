Trump message manager ready to clean house to stop leaks

CATHERINE LUCEY , Associated Press Published:
White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s new communications director says he’s prepared to clean house in order to stop information leaks which have plagued the administration.

Anthony Scaramucci, the Wall Street financier tapped for the role last week, said Tuesday that he was prepared to “fire everybody” to stop information leaks from the press office.

Speaking to reporters, Scaramucci said that he was “not doing an investigation. I’m just going to get the leaking to stop.” He stressed that he had “the authority from the president to do that.”

“You’re either going to stop leaking or you’re going to get fired,” Scaramucci said.

The Trump administration has been troubled by numerous damaging leaks amid the Russia investigation. The president has criticized the leaks and urged authorities to prosecute the alleged leakers.

The new communications director would not address a report in Politico that he was planning to fire a press aide, calling it an “unfair thing for me to comment on.”

Trump appointed Scaramucci to the job Friday. The hedge fund manager is a polished television commentator, but has limited experience running a communications operation. He is taking over the role crafting the president’s message at a time when Trump faces dropping approval ratings and is struggling to advance his legislative agenda.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned in protest over the hire and his deputy Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been named to replace him.

Over the weekend, Scaramucci pledged on Fox News to begin “an era of a new good feeling” and said he hopes to “create a more positive mojo.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s