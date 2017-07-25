Trump’s political speech to Scouts inspires parental outrage

JULIE BYKOWICZ , Associated Press Published:
President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean, W.Va., Monday, July 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s fiery speech Monday night at the National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia has infuriated parents and former Scouts.

Standing before thousands of school-aged Scouts, he began with a bit of profanity and then went on to rage for more than half an hour against the media and other perceived political enemies.

Trump was cheered by the crowd, but his comments put an organization that studiously avoids political conflict in an awkward position.

“As a Scout leader, my stomach is in knots about what Trump did today,” Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, wrote on Twitter. “If you haven’t watched it yet, don’t. It’s downright icky.”

The Boy Scouts of America said after the speech that it does not promote any one political candidate or philosophy.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s