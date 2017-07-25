WH aide suggests that Trump wants Sessions gone

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s new communications director says it’s “probably right” that Trump wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign.

Anthony Scaramucci, the Trump adviser, said in an interview Tuesday with radio host Hugh Hewitt that Trump is “obviously frustrated” and that the two men “need to work this thing out.”

Scaramucci replies “you’re probably right” when Hewitt says it’s clear that Trump wants Sessions gone.

Trump is angry that Sessions recused himself from the investigation into the relationship between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia. Officials say Trump has spoken with advisers about firing Sessions. The president has also been pressuring Sessions on Twitter in recent days.

Trump recently told The New York Times he wouldn’t have picked Sessions for the job had he known beforehand that Sessions would step aside from the investigation.