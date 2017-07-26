Cavs Owner and GM reject Irving trade talk

Associated Press Published:

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is refusing to confirm that All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving has demanded a trade.

In his first public comments since Irving asked to be dealt, Gilbert said Wednesday that he’s aware of reports that the 25-year-old wants out of Cleveland. Gilbert said he recently met with Irving and his representatives but wouldn’t divulge the nature of their meetings.

Gilbert pointed out that Irving is under contract for two more seasons and said he expects him to be in training camp.

It’s been a tumultuous summer for the Cavaliers since they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Gilbert introduced new general manager Koby Altman, who was recently promoted. Altman contested the idea that the Cavs are a mess, saying “this thing is not broken.”

Altman also said the reported rift between Irving and LeBron James “has been overblown. We have not seen the animosity.”

 

