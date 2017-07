COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire crews are responding to reports of a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin said several medics were dispatched at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday.

We will bring you the latest information as soon as we get it.

JUST IN: One dead, five critically injured after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair. Photo by @eckardbills https://t.co/HctQeVerF1 pic.twitter.com/kceiTCzDlR — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) July 26, 2017

There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available. — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 26, 2017