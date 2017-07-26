Crash slows morning traffic on busy Dayton highway

By Published: Updated:
4-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 WB near I-75 NB.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A four-vehicle crash caused major delays on a busy stretch of Dayton interstate on Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a call about a crash just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday on U.S. 35 westbound near I-75 northbound.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, hitting a retaining wall. The crash happened in an area already slowed by construction.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says people involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries. A pregnant woman was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The left lane of traffic was shut down due to the accident, with vehicles only able to move in one lane near the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

