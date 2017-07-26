Dragons lose despite Siri’s big night

LANSING, Mich. – The Lansing Lugnuts overcame a huge night by Dayton’s Jose Siri as they defeated the Dragons 11-7 on Wednesday night. The game was the opener to a three-game series between the Dragons and Lugnuts and the start of a seven-game road trip for the Dragons.

Siri hit the first pitch of the game for a home run to left field to extend his hitting streak to 31 straight games, the third longest hitting streak in Midwest League history. He later added a three-run home run, a double, and a walk for the Dragons, going 3 for 4 with two homers and four runs batted in. Siri has hit 12 home runs during his 31-game hitting streak that started on June 22.

Siri’s hitting streak is the longest in the Midwest League since 1997 when Robert Fick of West Michigan had a 32-game hitting streak. The MWL record is 35, set in 1977 by Waterloo’s Tony Toups. Ironically, the three longest hitting streaks in league history are each separated by exactly 20 years. Siri’s hitting streak is the longest in all of Professional Baseball (Major Leagues or Minor Leagues) in 2017.

The Dragons led 1-0 before Lansing scored three runs in the third to take the lead for good. They eventually built their lead to 11-2, scoring seven runs in the fifth inning. The Dragons battled back on a three-run homer by Siri in the seventh to make it 11-5, and Bruce Yari connected on a two-run home run in the eighth to make it 11-7. Siri’s two home runs gave him 18 for the year including 17 since May 21st. Yari’s homer was his seventh of the year.

The Dragons could not mount a serious threat after Yari’s home run, though Siri had a two-out double in the ninth inning.

Dragons starting pitcher Matt Blandino (1-3) took the loss and was charged with all 11 runs over four and two-thirds innings. He gave up 12 hits including eight in the fifth inning.

Up Next: The Dragons (12-20, 53-49) battle the Lugnuts (12-20, 49-49) in the middle game of the three-game set on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. in Lansing. Alex Webb (0-1, 3.65) will start for the Dragons against Lansing’s Osman Gutierrez (2-8, 10.13).