DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for the person who flipped an SUV on its top in a Dayton neighborhood.

Crews went to the 1900 block of Valley Street around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found an SUV flipped on its top in the front yard of a house.

The driver fled the scene.

The home wasn’t damaged and no injuries were reported.

Police at the scene said they weren’t sure if the vehicle was stolen.