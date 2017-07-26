Escaped inmate recaptured in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man who escaped from a Warren County jail is back behind bars.

Authorities found Mark Hokanson at a gas station in Monroe just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Hokanson’s capture came nearly five hours after he escaped from the Community Corrections Center in Turtlecreek Township.

Authorities say Hokanson jumped a fence and ran away.

Hokanson was in the Community Corrections Center after being convicted on possession of heroin.

Authorities found Hokanson after receiving a tip. He was found at the Shell gas station in the 1200 block of Hamilton-Lebanon Road, where Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies say he was trying to use a phone to call for a ride.

Hokanson is being held in the Warren County Jail on an escape charge. He’s due in court on Wednesday.