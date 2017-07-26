Eyewitness recalls “shocking” police shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police shot and killed a man after he hit an officer with his car during an attempt to evade arrest.

Undercover police officers witnesses a man selling drugs to another man.

When officers approached his car, the suspect took off – hitting a Trotwood officer as he tried to drive away.

Pat D who was driving to Huber Heights said the suspect nearly hit her as she was travelling down Needmore Road.

“He almost hit like four or five cars and he made some kind of turn right onto Dixie,” Pat D said.

“And then I saw the state patrol coming out behind him. And I said, ‘Oh my Lord I guess they robbed Kroger or something’. Now come to find out that it was a drug deal that went bad.”

Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer said officers opened fire on the suspect as he fled.

“Montgomery County deputy then fired upon the suspect in fear of the Trotwood officer’s life,” Plummer said.

“The Trotwood officer was able to get back up to his feet and fired at the suspect, also.”

Police shot the suspect multiple times – killing him.

He crashed his car on North Dixie Drive – hitting a utility pole.

Plummer said the suspect is known to police.

“Unfortunate part is – a lot of these suspects run from police officers,” Plummer said.

“This guy, he’s ran from police departments numerous times. They have no regard for the officer’s safety or the community’s safety.”

Residents who live in the area told me drugs are a big problem but it’s still a shock that something like this happened.

Paul Harris said: “It is kind of shocking because my wife comes down here and I just told her before I came down here – you’re not coming down here anymore by yourself.”

Plummer said the undercover officer was part of a week-long blitz by law enforcement to crack down on drugs.

The officer was also taken to hospital but he’s expected to be okay.

A viewer, Ashley Alexander, caught the police chase on camera. Take a look at this video.