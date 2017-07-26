Faulty AC unit leads to evacuation at Washington Township motel

By Published:
Fire investigation at Best Western on Old Yankee St. in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire officials say a faulty air conditioning unit led to an evacuation at a Washington Township motel early on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm and a 911 call just before midnight at the Best Western on Old Yankee Street.

When crews arrived, they found smoke in the hallways on the second, third and fourth floors.

Firefighters went room by room, evacuating everyone inside.

After investigating, fire officials say a faulty AC unit on the roof was pumping smoke into the hallways. The unit may have had a bad belt, causing the issue.

Once all rooms were checked, everyone was let back into the hotel. People were held outside for about 45 minute before returning to their rooms.

People wait outside while crews investigate a possible fire at the Best Western on Old Yankee St. in Washington Twp.

There was no damage to the building and no one was hurt.

Fire officials say all rooms at the motel would still have air conditioning, but there would be no AC in the hallways.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s