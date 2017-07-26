Faulty AC unit leads to evacuation at Washington Township motel

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire officials say a faulty air conditioning unit led to an evacuation at a Washington Township motel early on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm and a 911 call just before midnight at the Best Western on Old Yankee Street.

When crews arrived, they found smoke in the hallways on the second, third and fourth floors.

Firefighters went room by room, evacuating everyone inside.

After investigating, fire officials say a faulty AC unit on the roof was pumping smoke into the hallways. The unit may have had a bad belt, causing the issue.

Once all rooms were checked, everyone was let back into the hotel. People were held outside for about 45 minute before returning to their rooms.

There was no damage to the building and no one was hurt.

Fire officials say all rooms at the motel would still have air conditioning, but there would be no AC in the hallways.