Funeral plans set for children killed in Indiana crash

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The two children killed in a crash in Indiana will be laid to rest on Saturday.

5-year-old Brennen and one-year-old Finley Bereda will have a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29th.

The service will be held at The Church of the Ascension in Kettering at 2025 Woodman Drive.

The family will receive friends at Tobais Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel at 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, July 28th.

Investigators say a semi rear-ended a vehicle driven by Christina Bereda just south of Terre Haute, Indiana on July 18th. Brennen and Finley Bereda died in that crash. According to investigators, the crash happened when the semi failed to stop or slow down in a construction zone.

The Indiana State Highway Patrol says the family was on its way to Missouri when the crash happened.

Christina and her 3-year-old son Jorden were hospitalized following the crash. Both of them have been discharged. Jorden Bereda was in the hospital for nearly a week before being sent home.