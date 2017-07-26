Ohio Governor John Kasich releases statement about Ohio State Fair incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor John Kasich released a statement Wednesday evening about the Ohio State Fair incident.

“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured,” Governor Kaisch said. “I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.”

The information we have right now is that one person is dead and five people are critically injured.

