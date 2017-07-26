Ohio Governor John Kasich releases statement about Ohio State Fair incident

By Published: Updated:
Governor of Ohio: John Kasich

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor John Kasich released a statement Wednesday evening about the Ohio State Fair incident.

“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured,” Governor Kaisch said.  “I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.”

The information we have right now is that one person is dead and five people are critically injured.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 5 critically injured after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s