A local company helps small businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local company starts a new program to help small business owners.

Activated Spaces will accept applications for its Pop Up Office Project.

The company launched in 2011 with 24 new businesses and created 41 jobs. Since then, the company helped more than 120 startups launched downtown.

Businesses that apply for this program will receive the following:

A short-term lease option for downtown office space

A small stipend to help offset start up costs

Professional services support from the volunteer team

Applications for interested business owners can be found here. The application deadline is at 5:00 p.m. Friday August 5.