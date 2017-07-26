Mother of 2-year-old treated for possible overdose arrested on unrelated warrant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The mother of a 2-year-old girl treated for a possible opioid overdose Tuesday afternoon in Dayton has been arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

“Mom was arrested,” Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer said. “On an outstanding warrant unrelated to this incident. The investigation is ongoing.”

The 2-year-old girl was rushed to Dayton Children’s Hospital late Tuesday afternoon after her godmother called 911. As of Tuesday night, the child was in serious condition, but Dayton Police said Wednesday the toddler is expected to be okay.