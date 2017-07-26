Mother of 2-year-old treated for possible overdose arrested on unrelated warrant

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/ Dominic Wilson)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The mother of a 2-year-old girl treated for a possible opioid overdose Tuesday afternoon in Dayton has been arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

“Mom was arrested,” Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer said. “On an outstanding warrant unrelated to this incident. The investigation is ongoing.”

The 2-year-old girl was rushed to Dayton Children’s Hospital late Tuesday afternoon after her godmother called 911. As of Tuesday night, the child was in serious condition, but Dayton Police said Wednesday the toddler is expected to be okay.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s