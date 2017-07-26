Northridge residents vent about drug issues on their streets

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Judy Cridlin lives two blocks away from where the crash happened and has lived in Northridge for over 20 years.

“In the past it was a good area. We went to school here, it was a really good area. You didn’t really have to worry about anything,” said Cridlin.

Now, she describes the area as unstable.

“You don’t know where to turn of something is going to be happening right beside you. The drugs just scare the far out of you. You never know where they are. You don’t know what house you are living next to and who’s living in them or down the street.”

However, Amber Randall lives a few blocks away and has a different opinion.

“It’s a really nice, quite neighborhood. All the kids come around and play. They are real nice people. Real quiet,” said Randall.

Regardless, both residents agree that people in Northridge can fight back against the drug crisis.

“You know, if you see something. Don’t be afraid to say something. You have a lot of neighbors that will stand beside you,” said Cridlin.

 

