Officials: Man arrested in connection with McDonald’s hit and run

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)- Warren County Sheriff Deputies arrested a man in connection to the McDonald’s hit and run incident.

Investigators says evidence showed that 30-year-old Timothy Tacket struck seven vehicles in a McDonald’s parking lot in Deerfield Township Tuesday.

Officials arrested Tacket Wednesday morning and charged him with Reckless Operation and other charges.

Tacket is booked into the Warren County Jail.

Tacket is expected to appear in Mason Court.

READ MORE: Officials need help identifying a McDonald’s hit and run suspect