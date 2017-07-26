PHOTOS: Fires rage for 3rd day as French Riviera towns evacuated

BORMES-LES-MIMOSAS, France (WDTN) – French authorities ordered the evacuation of up to 12,000 people around a picturesque hilltop town in the southern Cote d’Azur region as fires hopscotched around the Mediterranean coast for a third day Wednesday.
