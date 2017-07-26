PHOTOS: Fires rage for 3rd day as French Riviera towns evacuated

A forest fire in Lacanau, southwestern France, Friday, Aug. 17, 2012. French firefighters fought a wildfire on Friday that has destroyed a large swathe of forest and scrubland near a popular seaside and surfing resort in southwestern France. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

French firemen spray water on a forest fire in Lacanau, southwestern France, Friday, Aug. 17, 2012. French firefighters fought a wildfire on Friday that has destroyed a large swathe of forest and scrubland near a popular seaside and surfing resort in southwestern France. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

An anti-fire Canadair airplane drops water over a forest fire near the village of Ortale in Corsica, France, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Hundreds of firefighters are battling blazes fanned by high winds in more than a dozen zones in the Riviera region of southern France. (AP Photo/Raphael Poletti)

In this image dated Monday, July 24, 2017, a forest fire rages on a hillside above the village of Ortale in Corsica, France. Hundreds of firefighters are battling blazes fanned by high winds in more than a dozen zones in the Riviera region of southern France. (AP Photo/Raphael Poletti)

In this image dated Monday, July 24, 2017, a firefighter douses a tree with water in the village of Ortale, Corsica island, France. Hundreds of firefighters are battling blazes fanned by high winds in more than a dozen zones in the Riviera region of southern France. (AP Photo/Raphael Poletti)

Firefighters spray water as they try to douse a fire near the village of Biguglia, Corsica island, France, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Hundreds of firefighters are battling blazes fanned by high winds in more than a dozen zones in the Riviera region of southern France. (AP Photo/Raphael Poletti)

In this image dated Monday, July 24, 2017, firefighters work to stop a forest fire on a hillside near the village of Ortale, Corsica island, France. Hundreds of firefighters are battling blazes fanned by high winds in more than a dozen zones in the Riviera region of southern France. (AP Photo/Raphael Poletti)

A firefighter takes a break at the site of a wildfire near the village of Ortale, Corsica island, France, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Hundreds of firefighters are battling blazes fanned by high winds in more than a dozen zones in the Riviera region of southern France. (AP Photo/Raphael Poletti)

A gendarme takes snapshots of a burned out warehouse for caravans in La Londe-les-Maures on the French Riviera, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Authorities ordered the evacuation of 10,000 people as fires hopscotched around the Riviera for a third day Wednesday, tearing through the forest of La Londe-les-Maures. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

The charred remains of burnt caravans at a warehouse in La Londe-les-Maures on the French Riviera, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Authorities ordered the evacuation of 10,000 people as fires hopscotched around the Riviera for a third day Wednesday, tearing through the forest of La Londe-les-Maures. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

Smoke rises above a forest as a fire burns near La Londe-les-Maures on the French Riviera, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Authorities ordered the evacuation of 10,000 people as fires hopscotched around the Riviera for a third day Wednesday, tearing through the forest of La Londe-les-Maures. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

People watch smoke rising above a forest as a wildfire burns near La Londe-les-Maures on the French Riviera, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Authorities ordered the evacuation of 10,000 people as fires hopscotched around the Riviera for a third day Wednesday, tearing through the forest of La Londe-les-Maures. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

A firefighting plane drops fire retardant over a forest near La Londe-les-Maures on the French Riviera, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Authorities ordered the evacuation of 10,000 people as fires hopscotched around the Riviera for a third day Wednesday, tearing through the forest of La Londe-les-Maures. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

A forest fire rages on a hillside in the outskirts of La Londe-les-Maures on the French Riviera, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Authorities ordered the evacuation of 10,000 people as fires hopscotched around the Riviera for a third day Wednesday, tearing through the forest of La Londe-les-Maures. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

A firefighting plane drops fire retardant over a forest in the outskirts of La Londe-les-Maures on the French Riviera, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Authorities ordered the evacuation of 10,000 people as fires hopscotched around the Riviera for a third day Wednesday, tearing through the forest of La Londe-les-Maures. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

People enjoy sunbathing on the beach in Lavandou, French Riviera, as plumes of smoke rise in the air from burning wildfires, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Authorities ordered the evacuation of 10,000 people as fires hopscotched around the Riviera for a third day Wednesday, tearing through the forest of La Londe-les-Maures. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)