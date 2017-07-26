Police: Man poses as Uber driver, assualt woman

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek Police are looking for a man who they say posed as an Uber driver and sexually assaulted a woman.

Officers say a woman who was leaving a club was approached by the suspect in a black pick up truck. The Uber driver offered to take the woman home.

The man started driving on Interstate 70 where she told police she was sexually assaulted.

He eventually pulled into the Speedway on Indian ripple road. That is where the woman jumped out and escaped.

Uber says the suspect is not one of its drivers.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the Beavercreek Police Department.