MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg Police Department is asking the public to help identify this Toys-R-Us suspect.

Police say the suspect entered the store around 1:30 p.m. July 25.

Officials say the suspect walked into the store and stole two X-Boxes and other game controllers.

If anyone has any information about the suspect, you are encouraged to call the Miamisburg Police Department.