Reds rally falls short at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino dominated over seven innings, Didi Gregorius and Todd Frazier homered, and the New York Yankees beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-5 on Wednesday to sweep the two-game series.

The Yankees have won six of eight, inching closer to first-place Boston in the AL East.

Severino (7-4) did not allow a runner past second base until the seventh. He struck out nine, eight swinging, many on a devastating slider that looked untouchable at times.

The 23-year-old fireballer has emerged as New York’s de facto ace, pitching brilliantly since the All-Star break. Severino has allowed just one earned run in 21 innings (0.43 ERA) and has completed seven innings in a career-best four straight starts.

Reds starter Homer Bailey (2-5) lost his third straight outing, charged with seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits in six-plus innings.

Rookie Clint Frazier, taking advantage of playing time while Aaron Hicks recovers from an oblique strain, hit RBI singles in the third and fifth innings, and Chase Headley hit an RBI single in the sixth and scored on Ronald Torreyes’ groundout. Throwing errors by shortstop Jose Peraza and first baseman Joey Votto made the runs unearned.

Eugenio Suarez stopped Severino’s scoreless streak at 17 innings with an RBI double in the seventh and scored on Tucker Barnhart’s groundout. Adam Duvall added a three-run homer in the eighth against Luis Cessa.

FUN WITH EMOJIS

Gregorius usually tweets different emojis after a win to honor that day’s impact players and used a boxing glove to represent Todd Frazier and a carrot and the word “top” to honor Clint Frazier — an homage to the rookie’s fiery mop of hair.

“I’ve been using it for a while,” Gregorius chuckled. “It’s not the first time.”

LOOK OUT!

A fan sitting beyond the first-base dugout was hit by a foul ball off the bat of Aaron Judge on Tuesday. New York said Wednesday the man was given first aid at the ballpark and received medical attention elsewhere following the game. The ball was clocked at 105 mph as it left Judge’s bat, and the fan had a bloody bandage around his head as he left his seat.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Zack Cozart (sore quadriceps) did not play. The All-Star shortstop reached first base as a pinch hitter on Tuesday night and hobbled into third on a Billy Hamilton RBI double. Price said he does not expect the injury to be a long-term setback. … Minor league INF Dilson Herrera is scheduled for season-ending arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to remove bone chips from his right shoulder. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

Yankees: Judge, 7 for 41 since the All-Star break, was given the day off. “He’s a little physically beat up but nothing serious,” Girardi said. “We just felt with a quick turnaround a day off would be good.” Judge crashed into the outfield wall attempting to field Hamilton’s double on Tuesday. He is expected to be in Thursday’s lineup.

UP NEXT

Reds: Cincinnati begins a four-game series at the Marlins on Thursday night with a rematch of rookie starters. RHP Robert Stephenson (0-3, 8.10 ERA) faces Miami for the second time in less than a week. Recalled from Triple-A on Saturday to make his first start of the season, the former first-round pick lost to the Marlins after allowing five runs in 5 1/3 innings.