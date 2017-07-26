Reports: Police involved in shooting Wednesday morning

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A call for help, or a “Signal 99,” was issued Wednesday morning after shots were fired near the intersection of Needmore Road and North Dixie Drive Wednesday morning.

The incident began at JJ’s Fish and Chicken on Needmore Road. There are few details available at this time.

Police are at three separate locations. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about this story and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene. They tell us an ambulance left the scene of the crash with am escort from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s