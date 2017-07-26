Senate votes down bill to repeal major parts of Obamacare

WASHINGTON (NBC) — Senate Republicans were dealt a blow late Tuesday night when a bill to repeal major parts of the Affordable Care Act failed.

Just 43 Senators voted for the bill, well short of the 60 required votes to overcome a parliamentary objection.

Nine Republicans voted against the bill, which called for severe cuts to the Medicaid program.

It also included cuts to Obamacare subsidies that help lower income people pay for the cost of health insurance.

This was the first of several expected votes this week which would repeal or replace parts of former President Obama’s health care law.