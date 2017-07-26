Several unknowns in Cincinnati highway ramp shooting

CINCINNAT, Ohio (WLWT) – Police said there are still several unknowns after a driver was shot on an interstate ramp during Tuesday’s rush hour.

The shooting was reported around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on the Sixth Street ramp to the southbound lanes of Interstate 75, police said.

Bullets shattered a driver’s window, striking a man. The driver is in serious condition and is not expected to survive, police said.

There was also a woman in the car at the time of the shooting. She was not injured, police said. There is a language barrier, police said, and the victim’s family is from the Myanmar area.

Homicide units were called to investigate the shooting scene “because of the uniqueness of the situation,” Capt. Doug Wiesman said Wednesday.

However, Wiesman admitted that there still remains several unknowns in the case.

“We’re not sure what happened in this situation,” Wiesman said. “We don’t know if he was specifically targeted for something that happened down the road before. We can’t confirm that that’s the case. We do not know at this point.”

Police said that the ramp is wide enough for multiple cars side-by-side.

“It is possible that a car could have pulled up to the side. That’s kind of what we’re exploring right now,” Wiesman said.

But there are still many unknowns, a fact that has put many drivers on edge. Wiesman attempted to ease worries by saying, “This doesn’t happen that often. It’s safe.”

Police said they are sifting through hours of Ohio Department of Transportation footage, hoping to find answers. Wiesman said they do not have a suspect vehicle yet, but they are examining several “vehicles of interest.”

As the shooting happened among heavy traffic, police are hoping that more witnesses will come forward. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.